All apartments in Alachua County
Find more places like 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alachua County, FL
/
4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301

4820 Southwest 91st Terrace · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4820 Southwest 91st Terrace, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 (HP Village Center) - Great 1088 sq ft 2Br/2Ba condo in Haile Plantation Village Center built in 2003. Condo features include stainless steel appliances, private balcony, central heat and air, vaulted ceilings, upgraded light fixtures and fans, and much more. 3rd floor condo features a great view of the village with the convenience of all that it has to offer. Walking distance to children's play area, great restaurants, shopping, businesses and more. Appliances included are oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. No smokers, pets negotiable.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the administration fee of $250.00

$1,250/Mo & $1,250 S/D

(RLNE2037071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 have any available units?
4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 have?
Some of 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 currently offering any rent specials?
4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 pet-friendly?
No, 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 offer parking?
No, 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 does not offer parking.
Does 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 have a pool?
No, 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 does not have a pool.
Does 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 have accessible units?
No, 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLeesburg, FL
Mount Dora, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLCitrus Springs, FLFruit Cove, FL
The Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FLCitrus Hills, FLWorld Golf Village, FLInverness, FLHomosassa, FLEustis, FLTavares, FLSugarmill Woods, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Lake-Sumter State CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity