w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

4820 SW 91st Terrace Q301 (HP Village Center) - Great 1088 sq ft 2Br/2Ba condo in Haile Plantation Village Center built in 2003. Condo features include stainless steel appliances, private balcony, central heat and air, vaulted ceilings, upgraded light fixtures and fans, and much more. 3rd floor condo features a great view of the village with the convenience of all that it has to offer. Walking distance to children's play area, great restaurants, shopping, businesses and more. Appliances included are oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. No smokers, pets negotiable.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the administration fee of $250.00



$1,250/Mo & $1,250 S/D



