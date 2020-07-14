All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:21 AM

2839 SW 87th Drive 202

2839 Southwest 87th Drive · (352) 226-8228
Location

2839 Southwest 87th Drive, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upscaled 3/2.5 upstairs apartment built in 2017 that offers the perfect location for young professionals/resident physicians. The open floor plan features wood laminate flooring and numerous windows providing extensive natural light into the living area. Kitchen has a beautiful granite island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, pantry and looks out onto the great room, easy for entertaining while preparing a meal. This unit also benefits from a balcony off the front of the building. Each bedroom is ample-sized and carpeted with windows. Laundry closet with washer/dryer allows the convenience of addressing housekeeping duties without leaving home. RTS bus stop is in front of the building, allowing easy access to UF or Shands. Publix, multiple restaurants, banks and dry cleaners are located across the street within walking distance. Recreate on the Haile Plantation trails or enjoy the Haile Village Center. Convenience unparalleled! Unit is occupied thru 7/31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 have any available units?
2839 SW 87th Drive 202 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 have?
Some of 2839 SW 87th Drive 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2839 SW 87th Drive 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 pet-friendly?
No, 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 offers parking.
Does 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 have a pool?
No, 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 have accessible units?
No, 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2839 SW 87th Drive 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
