2839 SW 87th Drive 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upscaled 3/2.5 upstairs apartment built in 2017 that offers the perfect location for young professionals/resident physicians. The open floor plan features wood laminate flooring and numerous windows providing extensive natural light into the living area. Kitchen has a beautiful granite island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, pantry and looks out onto the great room, easy for entertaining while preparing a meal. This unit also benefits from a balcony off the front of the building. Each bedroom is ample-sized and carpeted with windows. Laundry closet with washer/dryer allows the convenience of addressing housekeeping duties without leaving home. RTS bus stop is in front of the building, allowing easy access to UF or Shands. Publix, multiple restaurants, banks and dry cleaners are located across the street within walking distance. Recreate on the Haile Plantation trails or enjoy the Haile Village Center. Convenience unparalleled! Unit is occupied thru 7/31.