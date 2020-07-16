All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

2117 SW 69th Dr

2117 Southwest 69th Drive · (352) 374-8579
Location

2117 Southwest 69th Drive, Alachua County, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This three bedroom, one and a half bath town home features a living room as you enter the town home with a lot of closet space; half bath in the hallway; kitchen features built in stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, along with a lot of cabinets and a bar; the dining room is attached but perfect for a full size dining room table; there is a sliding glass door that enters to the fenced in backyard; along with a laundry room accessible from the dining room and outside.

No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 SW 69th Dr have any available units?
2117 SW 69th Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2117 SW 69th Dr have?
Some of 2117 SW 69th Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 SW 69th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2117 SW 69th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 SW 69th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2117 SW 69th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 2117 SW 69th Dr offer parking?
No, 2117 SW 69th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2117 SW 69th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 SW 69th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 SW 69th Dr have a pool?
No, 2117 SW 69th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2117 SW 69th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2117 SW 69th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 SW 69th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 SW 69th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 SW 69th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2117 SW 69th Dr has units with air conditioning.
