2117 SW 69th Dr

Amenities
This three bedroom, one and a half bath town home features a living room as you enter the town home with a lot of closet space; half bath in the hallway; kitchen features built in stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, along with a lot of cabinets and a bar; the dining room is attached but perfect for a full size dining room table; there is a sliding glass door that enters to the fenced in backyard; along with a laundry room accessible from the dining room and outside.
No pets allowed.