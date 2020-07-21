All apartments in Alachua County
1611 NW 94th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1611 NW 94th St

1611 Northwest 94th Street · (352) 278-9347
Location

1611 Northwest 94th Street, Alachua County, FL 32606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home in Oakcrest - Property Id: 321754

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oakcrest.

3 Bedrooms; 2 Bathrooms
Full kitchen with Bar, Full Dining Room, Living Room (NEW CARPET), Den (NEW CARPET)
Washer and Dryer Connections
Screened in Florida Room
1,750 Square Feet of Living Space
Fenced Backyard
Fireplace-Electric
2 Car Garage

Rent is $1350/month, deposit is $900. If you have a dog there is a pet fee of $250.

First, Last, and Deposit.

The address is 1611 NW 94th St., Gainesville, FL

More pictures and info @: http://www.bogartproperties.com/1611index.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1611-nw-94th-st-gainesville-fl/321754
Property Id 321754

(RLNE5941478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 NW 94th St have any available units?
1611 NW 94th St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1611 NW 94th St have?
Some of 1611 NW 94th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 NW 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
1611 NW 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 NW 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 NW 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 1611 NW 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 1611 NW 94th St offers parking.
Does 1611 NW 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 NW 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 NW 94th St have a pool?
No, 1611 NW 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 1611 NW 94th St have accessible units?
No, 1611 NW 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 NW 94th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 NW 94th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 NW 94th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 NW 94th St does not have units with air conditioning.
