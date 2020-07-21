Amenities
Home in Oakcrest - Property Id: 321754
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oakcrest.
3 Bedrooms; 2 Bathrooms
Full kitchen with Bar, Full Dining Room, Living Room (NEW CARPET), Den (NEW CARPET)
Washer and Dryer Connections
Screened in Florida Room
1,750 Square Feet of Living Space
Fenced Backyard
Fireplace-Electric
2 Car Garage
Rent is $1350/month, deposit is $900. If you have a dog there is a pet fee of $250.
First, Last, and Deposit.
The address is 1611 NW 94th St., Gainesville, FL
More pictures and info @: http://www.bogartproperties.com/1611index.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1611-nw-94th-st-gainesville-fl/321754
