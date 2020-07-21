Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home in Oakcrest - Property Id: 321754



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oakcrest.



3 Bedrooms; 2 Bathrooms

Full kitchen with Bar, Full Dining Room, Living Room (NEW CARPET), Den (NEW CARPET)

Washer and Dryer Connections

Screened in Florida Room

1,750 Square Feet of Living Space

Fenced Backyard

Fireplace-Electric

2 Car Garage



Rent is $1350/month, deposit is $900. If you have a dog there is a pet fee of $250.



First, Last, and Deposit.



The address is 1611 NW 94th St., Gainesville, FL



More pictures and info @: http://www.bogartproperties.com/1611index.html

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1611-nw-94th-st-gainesville-fl/321754

