Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4BD/2BA Lexington Farms home in Haile Plantation! Newer wood flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and fireplace tile in 2017. This home also features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a 2 car garage. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and just down the road from the nearby Haile Village Center shops and restaurants.