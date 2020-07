Amenities

Amazing Professional office space that is convenient to everything SW Gainesville. 5 private offices & one large reception desk area with sliding glass. Over sized waiting room that could be converted to additional office spaces. Located on Tower Rd, this location is located less than a mile from the Oaks Mall & only 4.5 miles to the University of Florida. Appearing much larger than it is with 10' ceilings throughout & decorative trey ceilings with lighting in the reception area. Water & electric are included in lease amount. High speed internet for an additional $100/month charge. *Call List agent for your showing today! 352-363-0132