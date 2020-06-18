All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2

811 North Van Buren Street · (302) 478-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE 19806
Cool Spring-Tilton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 811 N. Van Buren Street - Apartment 2 Apartment 2 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.

REMARKS: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for utilities (gas, electric, heat, hot water) 4)Lawn care included 5)City trash, snow removal included 6)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwoods 7)Proof of renters~ insurance required at time of possession 8)Off street parking available

REQUIREMENTS: The owner is looking for tenants with a credit score of 625 or higher, satisfactory Landlord references or Mortgage payment history and a total household gross weekly income that equals the monthly rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 have any available units?
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 have?
Some of 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 currently offering any rent specials?
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 pet-friendly?
No, 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 offer parking?
Yes, 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 does offer parking.
Does 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 have a pool?
No, 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 does not have a pool.
Does 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 have accessible units?
No, 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2 has units with air conditioning.
