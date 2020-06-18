811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.



REMARKS: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for utilities (gas, electric, heat, hot water) 4)Lawn care included 5)City trash, snow removal included 6)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwoods 7)Proof of renters~ insurance required at time of possession 8)Off street parking available



REQUIREMENTS: The owner is looking for tenants with a credit score of 625 or higher, satisfactory Landlord references or Mortgage payment history and a total household gross weekly income that equals the monthly rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5698908)