Wilmington, DE
709 N BROOM ST #7
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

709 N BROOM ST #7

709 N Broom St · No Longer Available
Location

709 N Broom St, Wilmington, DE 19805
Cool Spring-Tilton Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Only a sudden transfer makes this lovely apartment available in this desirable building convenient to parks, restaurants, downtown and public transportation. This Certified Historic Building Courtyard with it's seasonal flowers is a charming entrance into the vestibule of the building where the intercom system allows guests to contact you. The public areas are all well maintained, with 3 apartments on each floor. This unit has hardwood floors, spacious kitchen , large living room with plenty for natural light. Laundry facilities are in the basement, coin operated. Garage parking option $75@ month. Cats are allowed but no dogs. Don't miss this great apartment. Look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 N BROOM ST #7 have any available units?
709 N BROOM ST #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, DE.
What amenities does 709 N BROOM ST #7 have?
Some of 709 N BROOM ST #7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 N BROOM ST #7 currently offering any rent specials?
709 N BROOM ST #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N BROOM ST #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 N BROOM ST #7 is pet friendly.
Does 709 N BROOM ST #7 offer parking?
Yes, 709 N BROOM ST #7 offers parking.
Does 709 N BROOM ST #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 N BROOM ST #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N BROOM ST #7 have a pool?
No, 709 N BROOM ST #7 does not have a pool.
Does 709 N BROOM ST #7 have accessible units?
No, 709 N BROOM ST #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N BROOM ST #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 N BROOM ST #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 N BROOM ST #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 N BROOM ST #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
