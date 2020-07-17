709 N BROOM ST #7

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Only a sudden transfer makes this lovely apartment available in this desirable building convenient to parks, restaurants, downtown and public transportation. This Certified Historic Building Courtyard with it's seasonal flowers is a charming entrance into the vestibule of the building where the intercom system allows guests to contact you. The public areas are all well maintained, with 3 apartments on each floor. This unit has hardwood floors, spacious kitchen , large living room with plenty for natural light. Laundry facilities are in the basement, coin operated. Garage parking option $75@ month. Cats are allowed but no dogs. Don't miss this great apartment. Look forward to hearing from you!