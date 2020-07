Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils microwave furnished carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 53507



Great home for rent ...fully furnished...close to city center. Wake up and take a walk or jog to Brandywine Park. Why drive when you can enjoy a nice walk to Rodney Square and the Market Street Mall. Easy access to 202 and 95. You have the choice of renting the home furnished or not. Washer and dryer on site

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53507

Property Id 53507



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5876541)