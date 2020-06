Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated one bedroom apartment with a bonus room that would work great as an office. Enter the kitchen to find brand new appliances, cabinets and quartz counter tops. Off the kitchen and perfect for relaxing or entertaining is the sun room. The bedroom and living room are spacious and provide tons of natural light. A bonus room is private and would make a perfect home office. Newly refinished hardwoods and fresh paint extend throughout the home. Enjoy!