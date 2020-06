Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area. The open floor plan continues to the spacious living room and leads to a large balcony with fantastic views of the city. Down the hall are two good size bedrooms with two full baths. Schedule your appointments today!