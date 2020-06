Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated two bedroom one bathroom second floor unit, fresh paint, new flooring. Enter in to the spacious living room with cathedral ceilings with adjoining dinning room with a separate kitchen and laundry room with a washer & dryer.Included in the rent is water and heat. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities.