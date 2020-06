Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Cute 3-4 bedroom City of Wilmington row-home with lots of historic charm, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on first level, central air, fenced yard, washer/dryer on site, close to Riverfront attractions and entertainment, convenient to I95 and public transportation, contact our office today for showing schedule or visit us on the web for additional information, no pets, renters insurance required, Hope to hear from you soon!!!