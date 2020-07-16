All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:57 AM

903 WESTERLY CT

903 Westerly Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

903 Westerly Court, New Castle County, DE 19702

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Showings to start on Feb. 3, 2020 Stunning & spacious estate style home is located on .89 acre lot on cul-de-sac street in a well sought after community. The most distinguished renters will fall in love with this 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car gar. home. A distinctively butterfly staircase provides elegance and convenient access to the front foyer and access to the spacious, open gourmet kitchen w/mocha cherry cabinetry & double oven. Enjoy this beautifully designed 1600 sq. ft. finished bsmt with playroom, weight nook & study. The Victorian styled garden & manicured landscaping requires no work, but only your enjoyment while complimenting a gazebo, full patio & private deck w/hot tub hook up on which to enjoy this breathtaking sunset. Additionally, enjoy the community park, tennis courts, basketball courts & short drive to the beautiful Chesapeake City only a few miles down the road. Over 5200 sq. ft., including finished basement. The home is located in the award winning Appoquinimink School District. Won't last long, owners are anxious to transfer the utmost care of this Victorian Colonial to well qualified tenants. Tenant is responsible for utilities, septic stoppages, renters insurance, no smoking in house, pets to be approved by owner. Some work still being done showings to start on 2/17/20. Lawn Care to be provided by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 WESTERLY CT have any available units?
903 WESTERLY CT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 WESTERLY CT have?
Some of 903 WESTERLY CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 WESTERLY CT currently offering any rent specials?
903 WESTERLY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 WESTERLY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 WESTERLY CT is pet friendly.
Does 903 WESTERLY CT offer parking?
Yes, 903 WESTERLY CT offers parking.
Does 903 WESTERLY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 WESTERLY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 WESTERLY CT have a pool?
No, 903 WESTERLY CT does not have a pool.
Does 903 WESTERLY CT have accessible units?
No, 903 WESTERLY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 903 WESTERLY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 WESTERLY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 WESTERLY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 WESTERLY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
