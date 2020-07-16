903 WESTERLY CT

Amenities

Showings to start on Feb. 3, 2020 Stunning & spacious estate style home is located on .89 acre lot on cul-de-sac street in a well sought after community. The most distinguished renters will fall in love with this 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car gar. home. A distinctively butterfly staircase provides elegance and convenient access to the front foyer and access to the spacious, open gourmet kitchen w/mocha cherry cabinetry & double oven. Enjoy this beautifully designed 1600 sq. ft. finished bsmt with playroom, weight nook & study. The Victorian styled garden & manicured landscaping requires no work, but only your enjoyment while complimenting a gazebo, full patio & private deck w/hot tub hook up on which to enjoy this breathtaking sunset. Additionally, enjoy the community park, tennis courts, basketball courts & short drive to the beautiful Chesapeake City only a few miles down the road. Over 5200 sq. ft., including finished basement. The home is located in the award winning Appoquinimink School District. Won't last long, owners are anxious to transfer the utmost care of this Victorian Colonial to well qualified tenants. Tenant is responsible for utilities, septic stoppages, renters insurance, no smoking in house, pets to be approved by owner. Some work still being done showings to start on 2/17/20. Lawn Care to be provided by Owner.