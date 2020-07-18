All apartments in New Castle County
Find more places like 509 BERGENIA LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Castle County, DE
/
509 BERGENIA LOOP
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

509 BERGENIA LOOP

509 Bergenia Loop · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

509 Bergenia Loop, New Castle County, DE 19701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home with loft and full unfinished bsmt. Large composite deck with wrought iron railing compliments a gorgeous landscaped fenced in backyard. Inside there are hardwoods in the foyer and kitchen, upgraded kitchen cabinets, corian countertops and kitchen island. Plush carpet w upgraded padding and gas fireplace in the Great Room adds to the ambiance. The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling as well as 2 walk-in closets and double sinks in the master bath. Laundry Room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Included are a washer/dryer, microwave & refrigerator. To be freshly painted when present tenants vacate. Available for move-in August 15th. Tenant to pay a non refundable pet fee of $500 per pet, maximum of 2 pets allowed. Smoking is not permitted in house. Application can be paid for and filled out online at longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
fee: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 BERGENIA LOOP have any available units?
509 BERGENIA LOOP has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 BERGENIA LOOP have?
Some of 509 BERGENIA LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 BERGENIA LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
509 BERGENIA LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 BERGENIA LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 BERGENIA LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 509 BERGENIA LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 509 BERGENIA LOOP offers parking.
Does 509 BERGENIA LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 BERGENIA LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 BERGENIA LOOP have a pool?
No, 509 BERGENIA LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 509 BERGENIA LOOP have accessible units?
No, 509 BERGENIA LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 509 BERGENIA LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 BERGENIA LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 BERGENIA LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 BERGENIA LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 509 BERGENIA LOOP?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr
Newark, DE 19702
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd
New Castle, DE 19720
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln
Bear, DE 19702
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd
Newark, DE 19711
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr
Newark, DE 19711
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PADover, DEPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJ
Bear, DEArdmore, PAChester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAKennett Square, PABrookside, DEPenns Grove, NJPennsville, NJEdgemoor, DECarneys Point, NJ
Claymont, DEBeckett, NJChester Heights, PAEddystone, PAMedia, PAMorton, PAProspect Park, PADrexel Hill, PABroomall, PANorth East, MDCoatesville, PAThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity