509 BERGENIA LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home with loft and full unfinished bsmt. Large composite deck with wrought iron railing compliments a gorgeous landscaped fenced in backyard. Inside there are hardwoods in the foyer and kitchen, upgraded kitchen cabinets, corian countertops and kitchen island. Plush carpet w upgraded padding and gas fireplace in the Great Room adds to the ambiance. The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling as well as 2 walk-in closets and double sinks in the master bath. Laundry Room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Included are a washer/dryer, microwave & refrigerator. To be freshly painted when present tenants vacate. Available for move-in August 15th. Tenant to pay a non refundable pet fee of $500 per pet, maximum of 2 pets allowed. Smoking is not permitted in house. Application can be paid for and filled out online at longandfoster.com