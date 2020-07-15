28 Freedom Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan. Spacious eat-in kitchen, with pass through to dining space, opens up to large great room that opens up to fence back yard. Garage was converted into a family room with lots of natural lighting. Upstairs are three well-scaled bedrooms; owner's suite has good closet space, lots of windows and is accessible to shared hall bathroom. Please no pets, no smoking. No Vouchers at this time.