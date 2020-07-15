All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

28 Freedom Trail

28 Freedom Trail · (302) 449-3222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE 19720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan. Spacious eat-in kitchen, with pass through to dining space, opens up to large great room that opens up to fence back yard. Garage was converted into a family room with lots of natural lighting. Upstairs are three well-scaled bedrooms; owner's suite has good closet space, lots of windows and is accessible to shared hall bathroom. Please no pets, no smoking. No Vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Freedom Trail have any available units?
28 Freedom Trail has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Freedom Trail have?
Some of 28 Freedom Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Freedom Trail currently offering any rent specials?
28 Freedom Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Freedom Trail pet-friendly?
No, 28 Freedom Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 28 Freedom Trail offer parking?
Yes, 28 Freedom Trail offers parking.
Does 28 Freedom Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Freedom Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Freedom Trail have a pool?
No, 28 Freedom Trail does not have a pool.
Does 28 Freedom Trail have accessible units?
No, 28 Freedom Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Freedom Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Freedom Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Freedom Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Freedom Trail has units with air conditioning.
