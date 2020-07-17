All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

2408 Oakmere Road

2408 Oakmere Road · (302) 478-5555
Location

2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE 19810

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2408 Oakmere Road · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation. This home features 4 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths and has a classic floor plan, showcasing spacious rooms and hardwood floors. The main floor includes a large living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath, family room w/wood burning fireplace and screened in rear porch, attached 2-car garage and unfinished basement. Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent in Chalfonte.

SPECIAL REMARKS: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for all utilities including water and sewer 3)Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal, trash removal 4)Tenant to abide by all deed restrictions 5)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwood 6)Tenant to provide proof of renters' insurance at time of possession 7)All occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check 8)Tenant responsible for all fines issued by County government, HOA or Maintenance Corporation from violation of regulations regarding the properties grounds, snow removal and the removal of trash .

Leasing Requirements: Owner requires tenants with credit score of 625 or higher, satisfactory landlord references or mortgage payment history and a total household GROSS weekly income that equals the monthly rent, all occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check.

(RLNE5796596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Oakmere Road have any available units?
2408 Oakmere Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2408 Oakmere Road have?
Some of 2408 Oakmere Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Oakmere Road currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Oakmere Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Oakmere Road pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Oakmere Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 2408 Oakmere Road offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Oakmere Road offers parking.
Does 2408 Oakmere Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 Oakmere Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Oakmere Road have a pool?
No, 2408 Oakmere Road does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Oakmere Road have accessible units?
No, 2408 Oakmere Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Oakmere Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Oakmere Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Oakmere Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 Oakmere Road has units with air conditioning.
