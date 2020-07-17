2408 Oakmere Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation. This home features 4 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths and has a classic floor plan, showcasing spacious rooms and hardwood floors. The main floor includes a large living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath, family room w/wood burning fireplace and screened in rear porch, attached 2-car garage and unfinished basement. Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent in Chalfonte.



SPECIAL REMARKS: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for all utilities including water and sewer 3)Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal, trash removal 4)Tenant to abide by all deed restrictions 5)Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwood 6)Tenant to provide proof of renters' insurance at time of possession 7)All occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check 8)Tenant responsible for all fines issued by County government, HOA or Maintenance Corporation from violation of regulations regarding the properties grounds, snow removal and the removal of trash .



Leasing Requirements: Owner requires tenants with credit score of 625 or higher, satisfactory landlord references or mortgage payment history and a total household GROSS weekly income that equals the monthly rent, all occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check.



