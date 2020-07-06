Amenities

210 Mia Dr. Available 10/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bd, 3.5 Bath in Newark, De - AVAILABLE 10/1. Experience this combination of luxury and flexibility... This end unit town home features 2550 sq. ft. of living space with 5,650 sq ft land.

This home has everything that you would expect in a home - cathedral ceilings, custom tiled standing shower in the owners bedroom, finished basement with level entry and with full bathroom, and much much more.

The kitchen is a gourmet chef's dream, upgraded stainless steel gas cooking, a granite countertop,upgraded cabinets in the kitchen,and an eat up island.

Enjoy the outdoors with a 10 x 20 deck at the 2nd floor walk out from kitchen. The great room is bathed in light from a double bay window to enjoy inside living.

This community is on University of Delaware bus route, with very easy access to grocery, the university, I -95 and the Newark Charter School is less than 1 mile away.

Don't loss out on this rare opportunity.

Tenant responsible for all utilities... Sorry NO pets.

