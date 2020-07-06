All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

210 Mia Dr.

210 Mia Dr · (215) 275-2394
Location

210 Mia Dr, New Castle County, DE 19711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Mia Dr. · Avail. Oct 1

$1,999

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
internet access
210 Mia Dr. Available 10/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bd, 3.5 Bath in Newark, De - AVAILABLE 10/1. Experience this combination of luxury and flexibility... This end unit town home features 2550 sq. ft. of living space with 5,650 sq ft land.
This home has everything that you would expect in a home - cathedral ceilings, custom tiled standing shower in the owners bedroom, finished basement with level entry and with full bathroom, and much much more.
The kitchen is a gourmet chef's dream, upgraded stainless steel gas cooking, a granite countertop,upgraded cabinets in the kitchen,and an eat up island.
Enjoy the outdoors with a 10 x 20 deck at the 2nd floor walk out from kitchen. The great room is bathed in light from a double bay window to enjoy inside living.
This community is on University of Delaware bus route, with very easy access to grocery, the university, I -95 and the Newark Charter School is less than 1 mile away.
Don't loss out on this rare opportunity.
Tenant responsible for all utilities... Sorry NO pets.
BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!

(RLNE4452535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Mia Dr. have any available units?
210 Mia Dr. has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Mia Dr. have?
Some of 210 Mia Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Mia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Mia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Mia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 210 Mia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 210 Mia Dr. offer parking?
No, 210 Mia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 210 Mia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Mia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Mia Dr. have a pool?
No, 210 Mia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Mia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 210 Mia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Mia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Mia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Mia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Mia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
