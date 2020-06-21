Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage media room

3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 Available 07/01/20 NO MOVE IN FEES!!! A RARE AND POPULAR FIND AT CATHEDRAL PARK! -

Secure Building with a Concierge!



The studio features space space space!!!! 15 foot ceilings!!! A walk in closet so big you could put a king size bed in it!!!



An HOA Community with a fully fenced yard, a fountain, on site laundry - free, an elevator and parking.



The Studio apartment is not furnished and features a nice bathroom, living room, a breakfast nook, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a courtyard.



The location is a short walk to both Cleveland Park Metro and Woodley Park Metro - Redline and only a few stops away from a transfer point to green, yellow, orange, blue and silver lines.



Nearby:

UDC, Howard Law School, NIH

Across the road from the National Zoo!

Trail to rock creek park

Located on the L1 and L2 bus lines with service from Foggy Bottom to Chevy Chase.

Restaurants/ bars: Starbucks right outside your door! St. Arnold's Mussle Bar, Cleveland Bar and Grill, Ripple, Fat Pete's

BBQ, Spices Sushi, Nanny Obrien's, Vace Delicatessan, Ardeo, Allero, Indique, Medium

Rare

Giant Groceries

City Fitness, AMC Movie Theater, CVS, Walgreens

Easy access to Rock Creek Parkway and minutes from Downtown via Connecticut Ave.



Move In Fees - FREE!!!

Pet case by case and pets fees apply

Application Fee: $60.00

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

No Smoking

Min Credit Score 600

Positive Rental History

Employment Verification

Assigned Parking available at 3000 Connecticut Ave through Bernstein Management



