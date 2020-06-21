All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216

3100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (202) 759-6621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodley Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 Available 07/01/20 NO MOVE IN FEES!!! A RARE AND POPULAR FIND AT CATHEDRAL PARK! -
Secure Building with a Concierge!

The studio features space space space!!!! 15 foot ceilings!!! A walk in closet so big you could put a king size bed in it!!!

An HOA Community with a fully fenced yard, a fountain, on site laundry - free, an elevator and parking.

The Studio apartment is not furnished and features a nice bathroom, living room, a breakfast nook, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a courtyard.

The location is a short walk to both Cleveland Park Metro and Woodley Park Metro - Redline and only a few stops away from a transfer point to green, yellow, orange, blue and silver lines.

Nearby:
UDC, Howard Law School, NIH
Across the road from the National Zoo!
Trail to rock creek park
Located on the L1 and L2 bus lines with service from Foggy Bottom to Chevy Chase.
Restaurants/ bars: Starbucks right outside your door! St. Arnold's Mussle Bar, Cleveland Bar and Grill, Ripple, Fat Pete's
BBQ, Spices Sushi, Nanny Obrien's, Vace Delicatessan, Ardeo, Allero, Indique, Medium
Rare
Giant Groceries
City Fitness, AMC Movie Theater, CVS, Walgreens
Easy access to Rock Creek Parkway and minutes from Downtown via Connecticut Ave.

Move In Fees - FREE!!!
Pet case by case and pets fees apply
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
Assigned Parking available at 3000 Connecticut Ave through Bernstein Management

(RLNE4919265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 have any available units?
3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 has a unit available for $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 have?
Some of 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 does offer parking.
Does 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 have a pool?
No, 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 have accessible units?
No, 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3100 Connecticut Ave, NW Unit 216?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity