woodbury center
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:28 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Woodbury Center, CT📍
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury Center
153 Flanders Road
153 Flanders Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1030 sqft
Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury Center
620 Heritage Village
620 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Sherman unit in 55 and older community. Spacious, comfortable, convenient. Lot of amenities and activities. Quiet and peaceful life in New England. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
165 Crane Hollow Rd S
165 Crane Hollow Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
RENT TO OWN Our Log Home - Property Id: 271037 Our 3 bed, 2 bathroom Log home in Bethlehem sits on 2.5 secluded acres. Newly remodeled kitchen with gas burners. Newly graveled drive. Screened in back porch for outdoor living. Septic recently pumped.
154 Heritage Village Unit E
154 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1044 sqft
154 Heritage Village Unit E Available 07/04/20 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Unit Overlooking 12th Fairway at Heritage Village - 2 Bedroom Condo in Heritage Village's 55+ Active Adult Community! Gorgeous golf view of the 12th fairway, green, and pond! All
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury Center
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
96 Jericho Road
96 Jericho Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2484 sqft
Good sized home sitting on 3 acres of land. 4 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 dining rooms nd 2 living rooms...
379 Grandview Avenue
379 Grandview Avenue, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Beautiful updated third floor apartment located in the Bunker Hill neighborhood with walking distance from park and library! All utilities included in this spacious 3 bedroom apartment which can be converted into 4 bedrooms.
36 Farnham Road
36 Farnham Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1217 sqft
Rustic 4 bedroom bungalow in great country location. New propane furnace! Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays utilities, snow removal and any repairs $75 and under.l. Lawn maintenance provided. Some caretaking responsibilities required.
76 North Street
76 North Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
2500 sqft
Available August only. Gorgeous Connecticut Antique "Edson Bradley Estate", beautifully updated, complete with gunite Pool, Apple Orchard, Barn with Guest House in lovely park-like setting.
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
20 Bennett Avenue
20 Bennett Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1291 sqft
Well Maintained 2nd Floor Apartment. Laundry Hookup on main Level. One Car Garage. No Pets allowed. All Credit Checks must be done By Listing Office.
105 Bantam Lake Road
105 Bantam Lake Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3016 sqft
Available August 20th OR AFTER- RENTAL-2 Month Minimum - Bantam Lake 4BR/4B Colonial Rental with use of the dock on the Waterfront Parcel of 100 Linear Feet at CT's largest natural lake in the town of Morris.
67 Tower Road
67 Tower Road, Oakville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2432 sqft
First floor of a 2 family in excellent shape.3 bedrooms,Fully appliance kitchen.W/D in bathroom.Gas heat.Off street parking.No Pets Smoking only outside.One Year month to month lease.First,last and security.Credit check.
925 Oronoke Road
925 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Well maintained end unit town home for rent! Spacious 2 bed 1 1/2 baths with fully finished basement. 1 car garage attached with additional parking space. Great location, within walking distance to parks,highways, restaurants & shopping.
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
