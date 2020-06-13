Apartment List
/
CT
/
wethersfield
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
23 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,097
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
165 Jordan Lane
165 Jordan Lane, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2904 sqft
Beautiful, first floor, three bedroom, one bath apartment in a completely renovated, rarely available, multi family home in Wethersfield. Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of off street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17 Rockland Street
17 Rockland Street, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1232 sqft
The Rockland Colonial - Welcome to 17 Rockland Street. This updated colonial is located on a quiet street that is minutes to Old Wethersfield and Cove Park and easy access to I-91, Silas Deanne and downtown Hartford.
Results within 5 miles of Wethersfield
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sheldon Charter Oak
1 Unit Available
23 Charter Oak
23 Charter Oak Place, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1008 sqft
Sunny and Bright historical condo with modern updates and amenities in the heart of Downtown Hartford. Private message for extended stay discounts.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Toll Gate Rd
80 Toll Gate Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing school district, bright & sunny house in a quiet area yet close to major highways & shopping. New house AC, newly renovated bathrooms, large deck and a beautiful private back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Anise Street
26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1331 sqft
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Green
1 Unit Available
56 Congress St
56 Congress Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Just blocks from Hartford Hospital, Colt Park, and the historic Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood, this apartment offers on site property management, 24 Hour Maintenance, (1) off-street parking space, cold water, and trash removal.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Cromwell Gardens 2 bedroom Condo - HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! - This great condo has HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! The unit is a ranch style, spacious, second floor condo that has 2 bedrooms with 1 and a half baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
30 Mayflower Street
30 Mayflower Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
Second floor five room unit in two family owner occupied multi family on Mayflower Street off New Britain Avenue. Living room, dining room, two bedrooms and kitchen as well as small unheated back porch. Off street parking, assigned spot.
City Guide for Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield is the oldest town in Connecticut and the former home of the New England onion trade.

Wethersfield is a small town of 27,000 people, and it's full of lovely old buildings to prove it's age record. It's been portrayed in a couple of books and plays, but probably the most interesting Wethersfield fact is that it's been hit by asteroids twice--in the '70s and '80s. They were pretty small, but who knows when the third one will hit. One thing residents are particularly proud of is the Wethersfield red onion. It's actually the logo for the town, going back to the early 1800s when all the onions in New England were sold through Wethersfield. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wethersfield, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wethersfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Wethersfield 2 BedroomsWethersfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWethersfield 3 BedroomsWethersfield Accessible ApartmentsWethersfield Apartments with Balcony
Wethersfield Apartments with GarageWethersfield Apartments with GymWethersfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWethersfield Apartments with ParkingWethersfield Apartments with Pool
Wethersfield Apartments with Washer-DryerWethersfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsWethersfield Furnished ApartmentsWethersfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Norwich, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CT
Westfield, MATrumbull, CTNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven