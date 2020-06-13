61 Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT with balcony

Wethersfield is the oldest town in Connecticut and the former home of the New England onion trade.

Wethersfield is a small town of 27,000 people, and it's full of lovely old buildings to prove it's age record. It's been portrayed in a couple of books and plays, but probably the most interesting Wethersfield fact is that it's been hit by asteroids twice--in the '70s and '80s. They were pretty small, but who knows when the third one will hit. One thing residents are particularly proud of is the Wethersfield red onion. It's actually the logo for the town, going back to the early 1800s when all the onions in New England were sold through Wethersfield.