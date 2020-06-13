61 Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT with balcony
Wethersfield is the oldest town in Connecticut and the former home of the New England onion trade.
Wethersfield is a small town of 27,000 people, and it's full of lovely old buildings to prove it's age record. It's been portrayed in a couple of books and plays, but probably the most interesting Wethersfield fact is that it's been hit by asteroids twice--in the '70s and '80s. They were pretty small, but who knows when the third one will hit. One thing residents are particularly proud of is the Wethersfield red onion. It's actually the logo for the town, going back to the early 1800s when all the onions in New England were sold through Wethersfield. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wethersfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.