1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:26 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northport, NY
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
164 Fox Lane
164 Fox Lane, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Live on Vacation Year Round in this Charming 1 Bedroom, Full Bath, Living Room, and Bedroom, Overlooking Northport Harbor in the Heart of the Village.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
245 Scudder Avenue
245 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
All Redone Northport Village Charmer, Immaculate 1 Bedroom, Bright and Airy, New EIK, Updated Bath, Newer Carpets, Third Floor Walk Up, Designated off street parking credit. No Smoking & No Pets.
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
307 W Shore Road
307 West Shore Road, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Second floor 1 bedroom apartment with incredible western and eastern waterviews of Huntington Harbor. Shared entry in multi family building. Eat in kitchen with gas cooking and full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
6 Northridge Street
6 Northridge St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment With Private Fenced Yard, Private Parking, And Additional Storage, Designer Floor & Updated Throughout, Total Efficiency Apartment
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
245 Main Street
245 Main Street, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Opportunity to live in the Heart of downtown Huntington. Luxury Living offered with Soaring Ceilings, Hi-Hat lighting, hardwood floors and ample natural light: great views of Main Street from Living Room windows.Large bedroom, with walk-in closet.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Northport
9 Arleigh Road
9 Arleigh Road, East Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom apartment, private entrance, all utilities included. Maximum of two people. No pets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
60 E Rogues Path
60 East Rogues Path, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious One Bedroom and Living Room w/Full Bath and Private Entrance in a lovely home. Plenty of closet space and featuring a large bay window for natural sunlight! Enjoy privacy in a secluded and peaceful area, just off of major roadways.
Results within 10 miles of Northport
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
71 West Neck Road
71 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Spacious Second Floor Apartment in Charming Colonial, Located In the Heart Of Huntington Village, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Small Office, Attic For Storage, Use Of Unfinished Basement, Shared Washer/Dryer In Basement, Walking Distance To Village, Shops,
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
South Huntington
49 Reynolds Street St
49 Reynolds Street, South Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated second floor apt. Renovated kitchen, with granite counters, and a charming island, open to the living room. Stainless steel appliances, raised ceilings. Charming home w/ wood floors, large bedroom and walk in closet.
