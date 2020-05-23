10 Victoria Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home is located in West Simsbury. Don't miss this spacious and updated rental with 4 BR, 2.1 baths and attached 2 car garage on large lot with barn and gardens. You will find hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths, large rooms and lots of space inside and out.

Tenant responsible for credit report and one month security deposit as well as contents insurance, utilities and private trash removal. Owner providing yard maintenance and snow removal and local property manager. This property is located off Old Farms Road close to Simsbury Farms, the largest recreation site in Simsbury located on 235 Acres with 4 swimming pools, golf, covered outdoor skating and lighted tennis and paddle ball areas. Meadow Pond is also close by, a 90 acre park with spring-fed pond and pavilion and kids playground areas.