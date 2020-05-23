All apartments in West Simsbury
West Simsbury, CT
10 Victoria Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:15 AM

10 Victoria Lane

10 Victoria Lane · (860) 621-8378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10 Victoria Lane, West Simsbury, CT 06092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home is located in West Simsbury. Don't miss this spacious and updated rental with 4 BR, 2.1 baths and attached 2 car garage on large lot with barn and gardens. You will find hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths, large rooms and lots of space inside and out.
Tenant responsible for credit report and one month security deposit as well as contents insurance, utilities and private trash removal. Owner providing yard maintenance and snow removal and local property manager. This property is located off Old Farms Road close to Simsbury Farms, the largest recreation site in Simsbury located on 235 Acres with 4 swimming pools, golf, covered outdoor skating and lighted tennis and paddle ball areas. Meadow Pond is also close by, a 90 acre park with spring-fed pond and pavilion and kids playground areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Victoria Lane have any available units?
10 Victoria Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Victoria Lane have?
Some of 10 Victoria Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Victoria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10 Victoria Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Victoria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10 Victoria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Simsbury.
Does 10 Victoria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10 Victoria Lane does offer parking.
Does 10 Victoria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Victoria Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Victoria Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10 Victoria Lane has a pool.
Does 10 Victoria Lane have accessible units?
No, 10 Victoria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Victoria Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Victoria Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Victoria Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Victoria Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
