736 Savin Ave

Amenities
Cozy Studio that you can have as your home or an office. Fully renovated on the first floor with laminate flooring and hand laid tile. This unit features a full bath, kitchenette and storage. It has zoned electric heat and is close to the bus line, downtown, the town green and the beach! A small pet may be considered.
Requirements for this Apartment: income 3 times the rent price, NO evictions, and NO criminal records allowed! $30 non-refundable credit and background check per adult applicant. MAX 2 OCCUPANTS.
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty at (203) 903-4667
(RLNE4076055)