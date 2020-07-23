All apartments in West Haven
736 Savin Ave
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

736 Savin Ave

736 Savin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

736 Savin Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy Studio that you can have as your home or an office. Fully renovated on the first floor with laminate flooring and hand laid tile. This unit features a full bath, kitchenette and storage. It has zoned electric heat and is close to the bus line, downtown, the town green and the beach! A small pet may be considered.

Requirements for this Apartment: income 3 times the rent price, NO evictions, and NO criminal records allowed! $30 non-refundable credit and background check per adult applicant. MAX 2 OCCUPANTS.

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty at (203) 903-4667

(RLNE4076055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Savin Ave have any available units?
736 Savin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Haven, CT.
What amenities does 736 Savin Ave have?
Some of 736 Savin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Savin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
736 Savin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Savin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Savin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 736 Savin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 736 Savin Ave offers parking.
Does 736 Savin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Savin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Savin Ave have a pool?
No, 736 Savin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 736 Savin Ave have accessible units?
No, 736 Savin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Savin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Savin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 Savin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 Savin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
