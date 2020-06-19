35 Ringgold Street

Amenities

Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the main and upper levels including the bedrooms. The 10'x13' bonus room is perfect for a home office, gym, guest room or den. No need to worry about the rain or snow with the attached garage! Conveniently located just 1 mile from Blue Back Square in the heart of the Park Road Business District near fine shopping, dining, highway access and CTfastrak's Parkville Bus Station. Immediate occupancy. This beautiful brand new home will not last! Photos shown are of similar unit.