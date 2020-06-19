All apartments in West Hartford
35 Ringgold Street

35 Ringgold Street · (860) 621-8378
Location

35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT 06119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the main and upper levels including the bedrooms. The 10'x13' bonus room is perfect for a home office, gym, guest room or den. No need to worry about the rain or snow with the attached garage! Conveniently located just 1 mile from Blue Back Square in the heart of the Park Road Business District near fine shopping, dining, highway access and CTfastrak's Parkville Bus Station. Immediate occupancy. This beautiful brand new home will not last! Photos shown are of similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Ringgold Street have any available units?
35 Ringgold Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Ringgold Street have?
Some of 35 Ringgold Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Ringgold Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Ringgold Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Ringgold Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 Ringgold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hartford.
Does 35 Ringgold Street offer parking?
Yes, 35 Ringgold Street does offer parking.
Does 35 Ringgold Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Ringgold Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Ringgold Street have a pool?
No, 35 Ringgold Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Ringgold Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Ringgold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Ringgold Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Ringgold Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Ringgold Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Ringgold Street does not have units with air conditioning.
