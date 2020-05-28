30 Mayflower Street

Amenities

Second floor five room unit in two family owner occupied multi family on Mayflower Street off New Britain Avenue. Living room, dining room, two bedrooms and kitchen as well as small unheated back porch. Off street parking, assigned spot. Credit and background report must be submitted, along with application, lease and owner's addendum. Walking distance to public transportation and some shopping in the Elmwood area of West Hartford. Tenant pays 50% of electric and water bills directly to landlord, and 100% of all of their other utilities for their unit. One month security deposit GHAR lease. Seeking excellent credit, financials, and references. NO pets, No smoking.