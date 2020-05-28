All apartments in West Hartford
West Hartford, CT
30 Mayflower Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:17 PM

30 Mayflower Street

30 Mayflower Street · (860) 232-7770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Mayflower Street, West Hartford, CT 06110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1119 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Second floor five room unit in two family owner occupied multi family on Mayflower Street off New Britain Avenue. Living room, dining room, two bedrooms and kitchen as well as small unheated back porch. Off street parking, assigned spot. Credit and background report must be submitted, along with application, lease and owner's addendum. Walking distance to public transportation and some shopping in the Elmwood area of West Hartford. Tenant pays 50% of electric and water bills directly to landlord, and 100% of all of their other utilities for their unit. One month security deposit GHAR lease. Seeking excellent credit, financials, and references. NO pets, No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Mayflower Street have any available units?
30 Mayflower Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Mayflower Street have?
Some of 30 Mayflower Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Mayflower Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Mayflower Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Mayflower Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Mayflower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hartford.
Does 30 Mayflower Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 Mayflower Street does offer parking.
Does 30 Mayflower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Mayflower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Mayflower Street have a pool?
No, 30 Mayflower Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Mayflower Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Mayflower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Mayflower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Mayflower Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Mayflower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Mayflower Street does not have units with air conditioning.
