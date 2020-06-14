/
1 bedroom apartments
62 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wallingford Center, CT
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
53 Parker Street
53 Parker Street, Wallingford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
701 sqft
***PHASE 2, Building E will be ready for leasing in May!!*** Welcome to Wallingford's newest upscale Community! The NEW Parker Place is located just minutes from Wallingford's vibrant restaurants, cafes, shopping and walking distance to the new
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,787
709 sqft
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
667 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
75 Washington Avenue
75 Washington Avenue, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
733 sqft
ACTIVE 55+Complex. Attractive, light filled one bedroom, one bath ranch unit conveniently located on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen with a separate area for dining.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Prospect Hill
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
699 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
11 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,233
771 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
21 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
