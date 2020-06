Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious and updated 1st floor apartment offers oak eat-in kitchen, LR, 3 bedrooms and bath with laundry hooks up. Off street parking and wonderful front porch and enclosed back porch. Great downtown location, close to shopping and major routes. Credit, background check, references 1st month and 2 months security with credit score of $650 or above will be required along with last 3 pay stubs. Rental application is attached.