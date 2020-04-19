103 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated oven

Spacious 2nd floor apartment , enter into a large living room/ dining room area with wood floors , updated windows and a front door that leads out to a 17x8 covered porch. The kitchen has lots of counter space and a breakfast bar , 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There is street parking from April 1 to October 31 and 1 car off street parking from Nov 1 to March 31. The lot is small , there is no yard use , 1 small pet would be considered . smokers must smoke outside.

Due to covid 19 we are asking you to drive by the property first .