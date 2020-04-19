All apartments in Torrington
103 Fairview Avenue

103 Fairview Ave · (860) 689-2689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Fairview Ave, Torrington, CT 06790

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2nd floor apartment , enter into a large living room/ dining room area with wood floors , updated windows and a front door that leads out to a 17x8 covered porch. The kitchen has lots of counter space and a breakfast bar , 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There is street parking from April 1 to October 31 and 1 car off street parking from Nov 1 to March 31. The lot is small , there is no yard use , 1 small pet would be considered . smokers must smoke outside.
Due to covid 19 we are asking you to drive by the property first .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
103 Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 103 Fairview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 Fairview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Fairview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 103 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 103 Fairview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 103 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
