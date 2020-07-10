Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:19 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Torrington, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Torrington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
99 Pythian Avenue
99 Pythian Avenue, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1997 sqft
Updated second floor unit. Freshly painted, refinished floors, new energy efficient gas boilers. Nice neighborhood, off street parking available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
149 Wright Road
149 Wright Road, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1310 sqft
Totally renovated single family home featuring 2 bedeooms, 1 bath, Living Room and Dining room and eat in kitchen. Washer & Dryer hookup located in the basement. No pets allowed and smoking outdoors only.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
116 Wilson Avenue
116 Wilson Avenue, Torrington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2348 sqft
Spacious and updated 1st floor apartment offers oak eat-in kitchen, LR, 3 bedrooms and bath with laundry hooks up. Off street parking and wonderful front porch and enclosed back porch. Great downtown location, close to shopping and major routes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
244 East Main Street - 3
244 East Main Street, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
980 sqft
Beautiful clean one bedroom apartment, recently renovated, with large living/dining room. Close to Rt 202, Rt 4, Rt 8, Walking distance to many restaurants, other retail, downtown and buses. Washer dryer hook up, off street parking, garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Street
66 Linden Street, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Large first floor 2-3 Bedroom apartment features hardwood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with pantry storage, laundry hook-up in unit, gas heat (newer furnace), garage space included and another parking space in

1 of 10

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
104 Calhoun Street
104 Calhoun Street, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Recent remodel with newer kitchen, bath, windows and flooring. 2nd floor, 2 means of egress. First month's rent, 2 months security and credit and background check paid by tenant. Convenient location with parking for 2 cars offstreet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11 Elmwood Terrace
11 Elmwood Terrace, Torrington, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1217 sqft
Large 2nd Floor unit with 4 bedrooms, new gas heater, Eat in Kitchen, new hardwood floors, new bathroom floor, plenty of Storage, Spacious, no smoking & pets (cat only), References, Satisfactory credit and background check paid by tenant, paystubs,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
99 East Pearl Street
99 East Pearl Street, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$985
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice first floor 5 room unit fully applianced including washer and dryer., 2 off street parking spots. Unit available August 15, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Torrington

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
59 Holabird Avenue
59 Holabird Ave, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated apartment!!!!!!!!! Come take a look at this newly remodel second floor three bedroom apartment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
57 Bridge Street
57 Bridge St, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
4 bedroom Colonial close to downtown and all conveniences. All freshly painted and new flooring. Large lot with fencing. Plenty of off street parking. You will be proud to call this home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
245 Winchester Road
245 Winchester Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1680 sqft
Country Cape Tucked away with privacy and peace. Abundant wildlife and trails. The house offers a spacious deck, large family kitchen and a spacious light-filled living room. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath with a tub/shower.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
257 Milton Road
257 Milton Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2985 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 3 or 4BR, 2.1 bath Colonial bordering Stonybrook Golf Course. EIK, DR, living room w/FP, HW flooring. Home has been wonderfully decorated and features spacious, bright rooms.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
715 West Wakefield Boulevard
715 West Wakefield Boulevard, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2785 sqft
Enjoy the vacation lifestyle all year! Spacious and bright year round home with beautiful views of Highland Lake -3rd bay! Open floor plan that walks out to large upper deck with lake views. Loft overlooking great room with computer nook.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
88 North Lake Street
88 North Lake Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1669 sqft
Sun-filled 3+bedroom, 2-½ bath home wraps around a charming southern facing terrace and garden. Walking distance from town, playground, and walking trails.

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
7 North Street
7 North Street, Litchfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2450 sqft
Your chance to live in a totally renovated 1812 building that once was the Litchfield jail. Renovated from top to bottom in the last few years and is now a multi use structure.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
720 Town Hill Road
720 Town Hill Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large rooms in a very private location. Two months security, first month's rent. Credit and background check required. $30 per adult. No pets and No smoking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
159 Niles Road
159 Niles Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1196 sqft
CUTE 2-3 Bed Ranch in quiet neighborhood - Country kitchen, Dining area w walk out to deck. main floor Master Bed, washer dryer on main level, 3rd room for office, den or small 3rd bedroom. Deck over looking nice backyard w shed.
Results within 10 miles of Torrington

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
58 Prospect St
58 Prospect Street, Terryville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Terryville 2 Bdrm 2 Full Bath i - Property Id: 306093 Looking to lease my nice 1300 sq ft apartment in Terryville Ct. It's 2 Bdrm 2 Full bathroom . Newly remodeled , clean and quiet. Has walk in closet and newly remodeled master bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
56 Todd Hill Road
56 Todd Hill Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2048 sqft
Comfortable, private ranch house located on 4 secluded acres well off a quiet country road. Enjoy the serene property filled with perennial and veggie gardens. Modern kitchen, glassed porch. Close to hiking, river rafting/kayaking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 05:01pm
1 Unit Available
36 Farnham Road
36 Farnham Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1217 sqft
Rustic 4 bedroom bungalow in great country location. New propane furnace! Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays utilities, snow removal and any repairs $75 and under.l. Lawn maintenance provided. Some caretaking responsibilities required.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Torrington, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Torrington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

