Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6. It features a large eat-in kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hookup, spacious living room area with built-in storage and recently updated flooring, plenty of closet space, off-street parking and tons of natural light!



For more information or to schedule a viewing please call the office at (860)919-6469 or contact us via email landlordsolutionsdh@gmail.com!



(RLNE5617038)