Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

15 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Stamford, CT

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stamford
99 Prospect Street
99 Prospect Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
476 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Rental in Hi-Rise Apartment on 6th Floor, Parquet Wood Floor in Living Room/Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets, Gas Cooking Stove, Large Bedroom with W/W Carpet, Elevator Building, (1) Reserved Parking Space, Heat,

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
241 Seaton Road
241 Seaton Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
575 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom unit located on the 2nd floor in quiet complex. End unit with private deck. 1 Reserved parking space and will accept pets. Washer/dryer and storage on premises.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
East Side
154 Myrtle Ave
154 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,250
June 15th MOVE IN DATE. Clean, bright, small one apartment located on the East side of Stamford. Rent is $1250.00 a month, water included. Tenant pays electric and gas.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
18 Claremont Street
18 Claremont Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,250
550 sqft
great studio apt. lots of sun. private patio space. close to charming old Greenwich. town, shopping train station,tods point.
Results within 1 mile of Stamford

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Park
233 Palmer Hill Road
233 Palmer Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement in Greenwich. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in basement . Utilities included: heat, internet and water. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Stamford

1 of 7

Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
26 Rippowam Road
26 Rippowam Road, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Sunny and spacious one bedroom accessory apartment in the heart of Cos Cob. Offering eat-in-kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, full bath with tub/shower. Separate entrance and 2 off street parking spaces Newly painted.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.
Results within 10 miles of Stamford
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
2 Van Zant Street
2 Van Zant Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ENJOY LIFE TO ITS FULLEST! Prime location only 1/2 mile or 10 min walk to the East Norwalk train station, and also 1/2 mile to the Maritime Center, trendy SONO area full of top-rated restaurants, NEW SONO Collection mall, and event-filled Veterans

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
26 High Street
26 High Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,000
255 sqft
Studio apartment with carport.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
21 Hollow Tree Road
21 Hollow Tree Road, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
450 sqft
INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES + WIFI INTERNET!!! Great 1st floor one bedroom apartment in private/quiet tucked away property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
39 Gregory Boulevard
39 Gregory Boulevard, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO/ONE BEDROOM LOWER LEVEL APT - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + W/D IN UNIT!!! RENT ALSO INCLUDES 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE FOR TENANT. WALK TO CALF PASTURE BEACH & SONO. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.
Rent Report
Stamford

July 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Stamford rents declined significantly over the past month

Stamford rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,532 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,935 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Stamford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, New Haven and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,333 and $1,033, are the two other major cities in the state besides Stamford to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1% and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford

    As rents have fallen slightly in Stamford, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.

    • Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,935 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Stamford fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Stamford is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

