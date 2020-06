Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Bring your rockers to the covered side porch and just exhale! Immaculate, Fresh & Bright Country 3 BR Cape with large, peaceful yard & fire pit-Lots of space in the generous updated Kitchen and LivingRoom with big windows letting the outside in! The gorgeous open foyer opens up & brightens everything so nicely...Simply charming & beautiful view from just about anywhere! Updated bathroom w/linen closet- Kitchen pantry w/ washer/dryer. Within walking distance to downtown Coventry & just minutes to UCONN! TWO YEAR LEASE