1 bedroom apartments
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Simsbury Center, CT
13 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
809 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
13 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
845 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
600 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
27 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
23 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
3 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
750 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
9 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
4 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$825
666 sqft
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
1 Unit Available
183 Loomis Drive Apt 106 - 1
183 Loomis Drive, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 183 Loomis Drive Apt 106 - 1 in West Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
25 Cassandra Blvd Apt 106
25 Cassandra Boulevard, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
1 Unit Available
101 Vine St
101 Vine Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Beautifull one bedroom available - Property Id: 72222 WELCOME HOME !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! apartment went through significant upgrades under new management which includes BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and
1 Unit Available
311 Cumberland Road - 2A
311 Cumberland Rd, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Cumberland Road - 2A in West Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!
1 Unit Available
566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.
1 Unit Available
812 Farmington
812 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Spacious Fully Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment within walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, and a fully Functioning Fireplace.
