Saybrook Manor, CT
8 Belaire Manor
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:51 AM

8 Belaire Manor

8 Bel Aire Manor · (203) 427-5633
Location

8 Bel Aire Manor, Saybrook Manor, CT 06475

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Currently available for the month of September (also listed for academic year Oct-May). Beautiful direct waterfront beach home. This 4 bedroom home has stunning panoramic views of the ocean and a massive patio right on the beach. The sunrises and sunsets here are right out of a dream. Walk for miles on the soft sand beach. From the master bedroom, wake up to the sunrise and sound of the waves. As you enter the home, a wall of windows and sliding glass doors overlooking the ocean has perfect views of the beach from the living-room/kitchen great-room. The updated kitchen has granite, stainless steel appliances, and large island. There is central air, new flooring throughout, all white walls, light and bright design, lots of closet space, new laundry washer and dryer, and flat-screen TVs in every room. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and a sectional couch. Updated bathrooms include two full inside and one full outdoor. Three bedrooms have queen beds, 4th bedroom has two twin beds. There is also a front lawn and a shed/storage area. Chalker Beach is a private beach association, and is close to the town center shops, Saybrook Point Inn, and Fenwick Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Belaire Manor have any available units?
8 Belaire Manor has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Belaire Manor have?
Some of 8 Belaire Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Belaire Manor currently offering any rent specials?
8 Belaire Manor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Belaire Manor pet-friendly?
No, 8 Belaire Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saybrook Manor.
Does 8 Belaire Manor offer parking?
Yes, 8 Belaire Manor does offer parking.
Does 8 Belaire Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Belaire Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Belaire Manor have a pool?
No, 8 Belaire Manor does not have a pool.
Does 8 Belaire Manor have accessible units?
No, 8 Belaire Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Belaire Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Belaire Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Belaire Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Belaire Manor has units with air conditioning.
