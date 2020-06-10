8 Belaire Manor

Amenities

Currently available for the month of September (also listed for academic year Oct-May). Beautiful direct waterfront beach home. This 4 bedroom home has stunning panoramic views of the ocean and a massive patio right on the beach. The sunrises and sunsets here are right out of a dream. Walk for miles on the soft sand beach. From the master bedroom, wake up to the sunrise and sound of the waves. As you enter the home, a wall of windows and sliding glass doors overlooking the ocean has perfect views of the beach from the living-room/kitchen great-room. The updated kitchen has granite, stainless steel appliances, and large island. There is central air, new flooring throughout, all white walls, light and bright design, lots of closet space, new laundry washer and dryer, and flat-screen TVs in every room. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and a sectional couch. Updated bathrooms include two full inside and one full outdoor. Three bedrooms have queen beds, 4th bedroom has two twin beds. There is also a front lawn and a shed/storage area. Chalker Beach is a private beach association, and is close to the town center shops, Saybrook Point Inn, and Fenwick Golf Course.