47 Carriglea Drive.

Taken down to the studs & completely reimagined in 2014 this exquisitely renovated english manor sits atop a hill on an oversized 2.50 acre lot with stunning views of the Cos Cob harbor and Long Island Sound. The entire house can be controlled from a single touch of a button. Raise/lower every shade, light, heat, audio/visual, and security from the Crestron system. Beautifully appointed formal rooms, a gourmet kitchen, and two terraces provide for a seamless flow to the flat yard. Master Suite with 2 fireplaces, sitting area, dressing room, private porch, and luxurious master bathroom. There is a finished lower level with playroom and fitness room, 3rd floor with additional bedroom, & 4th floor ''tower room'' with sensational water views. Private water access!