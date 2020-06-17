All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like
47 Carriglea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CT
/
47 Carriglea Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

47 Carriglea Drive

47 Carriglea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

47 Carriglea Drive, Riverside, CT 06878
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Taken down to the studs & completely reimagined in 2014 this exquisitely renovated english manor sits atop a hill on an oversized 2.50 acre lot with stunning views of the Cos Cob harbor and Long Island Sound. The entire house can be controlled from a single touch of a button. Raise/lower every shade, light, heat, audio/visual, and security from the Crestron system. Beautifully appointed formal rooms, a gourmet kitchen, and two terraces provide for a seamless flow to the flat yard. Master Suite with 2 fireplaces, sitting area, dressing room, private porch, and luxurious master bathroom. There is a finished lower level with playroom and fitness room, 3rd floor with additional bedroom, & 4th floor ''tower room'' with sensational water views. Private water access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 47 Carriglea Drive have any available units?
47 Carriglea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CT.
What amenities does 47 Carriglea Drive have?
Some of 47 Carriglea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Carriglea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
47 Carriglea Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Carriglea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 47 Carriglea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 47 Carriglea Drive offer parking?
No, 47 Carriglea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 47 Carriglea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Carriglea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Carriglea Drive have a pool?
No, 47 Carriglea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 47 Carriglea Drive have accessible units?
No, 47 Carriglea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Carriglea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Carriglea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Carriglea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Carriglea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Riverside 2 BedroomsRiverside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverside Apartments with ParkingRiverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman CollegeIona College