21 Cary Road

2015 built bright and airy colonial house on a cul-de-sac with great water views overlooking the Mianus Pond, Three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling also with a beautiful water view. High energy efficient home helps lower the costs to maintain. Kitchen with granite countertops. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Paved driveway. Convenient to schools, shopping, train, and all that Greenwich living has to offer. Two month security deposit, no pets.