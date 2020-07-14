15 Neil Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3BR/2BA detached home in desirable Riverside and Dundee school district. Everything was re-done in 2009...updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding. First floor has living room, kitchen, small bedroom and full bat. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and shared full bath. W/D conveniently on the 2nd floor. 3 reserved parking spaces in front. Landlord pays for trash removal, landscaping and snow plowing. Yard is shared with tenants of main house. Just a stone's throw to Riverside Commons shopping for everything you need. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Excellent credit a must. 1st month's rent and 2 month's security due on lease signing. AVAILABLE 9/1.