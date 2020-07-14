All apartments in Riverside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

15 Neil Lane

15 Neil Lane · (203) 667-9014
Location

15 Neil Lane, Riverside, CT 06878
Riverside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit REAR · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 3BR/2BA detached home in desirable Riverside and Dundee school district. Everything was re-done in 2009...updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding. First floor has living room, kitchen, small bedroom and full bat. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and shared full bath. W/D conveniently on the 2nd floor. 3 reserved parking spaces in front. Landlord pays for trash removal, landscaping and snow plowing. Yard is shared with tenants of main house. Just a stone's throw to Riverside Commons shopping for everything you need. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Excellent credit a must. 1st month's rent and 2 month's security due on lease signing. AVAILABLE 9/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

