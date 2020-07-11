/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:55 AM
63 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT with washer-dryer
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3696 sqft
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
159 Danbury Road
159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
40 Thunder Hill Lane
40 Thunder Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3360 sqft
Wonderful rental opportunity at end of quiet cul-de-sac street within minutes to downtown Ridgefield. If you enjoy entertaining this house has it ALL.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
51 Continental Drive
51 Continental Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3681 sqft
Expanded raised ranch with colonial update. Stunning Chef's kitchen w/oversized granite island, custom cabinetry and appointments. All Viking appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. Two private offices.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
233 Danbury Rd, Road North
233 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,550
1011 sqft
Looking to downsize, but wanting to continue to enjoy the beauty and convenience that living in a sophisticated small(er) town has to offer? Brand spanking NEW! Secure, Beautiful, Private, Inviting, 55+ Unfurnished Apartment available for yearly
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1 Nettle Lane
1 Nettle Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Fox Hill Complex! Enjoy this beautiful end unit condo on the 2nd floor with high ceilings in the living room and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
29 Tito Lane
29 Tito Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3423 sqft
How cool would it be to rent the home where Ace Frehley (from the legendary rock band KISS) lived?! The home was just remodeled. Roam about the old recording studio where famous icons played and partied.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
633 Danbury Road
633 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This lovely 2 Bed, 2 Bath two level Condominium is in excellent condition. It has a spacious and beautiful Master Bedroom with his and her closets.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
16 Sleepy Hollow Road
16 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1168 sqft
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
12 Comstock Lane
12 Comstock Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
8281 sqft
Fairfield County awaits you with Space to Spread Out! Life is Good in Wilton, CT with 2 Home Offices under same roof--Mere Minutes to Commute Roads, 2 Train Stations and Award Winning Schools! Impressive Entry Foyer with view down exquisite tray-lit
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
17 Lukes Wood Road
17 Lukes Wood Rd, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
(UNFURNISHED) This cottage shares a five acre estate. Completely private. Recent kitchen and bath. High ceiling. Built-ins. Hardwood floors. One-car detached garage. Private laundry in garage. Opportunity to garden.
1 of 6
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pond Road
36 Pond Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4070 sqft
Fantasies of a perfect property in Connecticut conjure up images of classic Colonial architecture and sprawling emerald lawns adorned with fragrant gardens.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
115 Stone Meadow
115 Stone Meadow Court, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
819 sqft
Spacious Studio with loft in the Oakridge Complex.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2 Old Pond Road
2 Old Pond Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
2774 sqft
Beautiful 1730's updated & expanded 4 bedroom Country home fully-furnished available for rent starting 9/1/2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
464 Nod Hill Road
464 Nod Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
2255 sqft
Enjoy the end of summer in this stunning elegant 3 bedroom colonial with spectacular gunite pool! Relax poolside in the spacious gazebo overlooking breathtaking views of professionally landscaped gardens. This private oasis offers a tranquil setting.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,429
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
32 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
