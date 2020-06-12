/
2 bedroom apartments

32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT



19 Prospect Ridge
19 Prospect Ridge, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1654 sqft
Perfection awaits.



415 Main Street
415 Main St, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1050 sqft
Location, location, location! Fully remodeled, turnkey rental apartment in the heart of the village! Huge living room conveniently open to the kitchen and dining area, plus two spacious bedrooms and a beautiful full bathroom.



23 Barry Avenue
23 Barry Avenue, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
JUST STEPS FROM THE VILLAGE and completely renovated in 2019!! 2 BR apartment, 2nd floor in 2 family house with separate entrance, private parking, large, light-filled rooms, new kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast-bar, and beautiful



53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield



10 Sugar Maple Lane
10 Sugar Maple Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1074 sqft
Fox Hill. Updated in 2010. Excellent condition. Fully repainted in 2012. Bedrooms repainted in 2016. Heat included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in unit. Very private, western facing deck. Quiet, shaded location.



10 Outpost Lane
10 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1385 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield



619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.



28 Glen Ridge
28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room.



435 Ridgebury Road
435 Ridgebury Rd, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1080 sqft
Taken down to the studs, this residence is brand new! New windows, carpet, appliances, bathroom, new heating baseboards. One car garage, heat, ground maintenance and snow plowing all included in the rent.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield



Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.


Central Norwalk

Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.



Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1468 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.



Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1308 sqft
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.



Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.



Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
1340 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.



The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.



1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.



Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.



Plumtree Heights
60 Nature View Trail, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet.



69 Greenwood ave A
69 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit A Available 06/15/20 69 Greenwood Ave Apt A - Property Id: 294429 Two bedroom, one bath, ground level apartment available in downtown Bethel. Fully renovated bathroom and kitchen. Shops, restaurants and railroad are walking distance.



135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.



704 Village Drive
704 Village Drive, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1303 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has glass backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Enjoy quiet and privacy. Just move in! No pets. Minimum credit score of 700 required.



91 Wooster Street
91 Wooster Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
975 sqft
Affordable Unit in Brand New Rental Community in Bethel! Close to Downtown, offering Municipal Water, Sewer, and Gas! Bright, Sparkling New Units offering Fully Applianced Kitchens (Stainless Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher), Large



114 west Street
114 West Street, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1554 sqft
single family home for rent. tenant must fill out rental application, references, credit provided by applicant. 1st months rent and 2 months security dep.
