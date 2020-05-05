53 Lawson Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room

Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower. Updated kitchen with granite countertops opens into dining area with built-in cabinets. Large living room with new sliders to the patio. Includes hardwood flooring throughout, in unit laundry, and master bedroom with walk-in closet! HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED. Complex includes a pool, exercise room, club house, and sports court. Best location - just a short walk to the village to enjoy all Ridgefield has to offer including top-rated schools, wonderful restaurants, parks, gyms, shopping, a library, movie theatre and more!