Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:39 PM

53 Lawson Lane

53 Lawson Lane · (203) 856-5534
Location

53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower. Updated kitchen with granite countertops opens into dining area with built-in cabinets. Large living room with new sliders to the patio. Includes hardwood flooring throughout, in unit laundry, and master bedroom with walk-in closet! HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED. Complex includes a pool, exercise room, club house, and sports court. Best location - just a short walk to the village to enjoy all Ridgefield has to offer including top-rated schools, wonderful restaurants, parks, gyms, shopping, a library, movie theatre and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Lawson Lane have any available units?
53 Lawson Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Lawson Lane have?
Some of 53 Lawson Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Lawson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
53 Lawson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Lawson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 53 Lawson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield.
Does 53 Lawson Lane offer parking?
No, 53 Lawson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 53 Lawson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Lawson Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Lawson Lane have a pool?
Yes, 53 Lawson Lane has a pool.
Does 53 Lawson Lane have accessible units?
No, 53 Lawson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Lawson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Lawson Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Lawson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Lawson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
