Ridgefield, CT
23 Barry Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

23 Barry Avenue

23 Barry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23 Barry Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
JUST STEPS FROM THE VILLAGE and completely renovated in 2019!! 2 BR apartment, 2nd floor in 2 family house with separate entrance, private parking, large, light-filled rooms, new kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast-bar, and beautiful hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, smaller 2nd BR (perfect for office/den/guests), living room with beamed cathedral ceiling, and skylights. Hunter Douglas window treatments throughout. Brand new high efficiency (=cost effective!) heating and central air system, along with solar panels to offset electric. Washer and Dryer conveniently located in unit. Tons of storage with your own walk-up attic. Nicely landscaped with new plantings and privacy fencing, and private patio area outside your entryway. Located just steps away from historic Main Street, Ballard Park, dining and shopping! Perfect "country pied-a-terre" escape from the big cities! Landlord will consider pet. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Barry Avenue have any available units?
23 Barry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgefield, CT.
What amenities does 23 Barry Avenue have?
Some of 23 Barry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Barry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 Barry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Barry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Barry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 23 Barry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23 Barry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23 Barry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Barry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Barry Avenue have a pool?
No, 23 Barry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23 Barry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 Barry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Barry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Barry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Barry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Barry Avenue has units with air conditioning.
