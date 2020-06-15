23 Barry Avenue

Amenities

JUST STEPS FROM THE VILLAGE and completely renovated in 2019!! 2 BR apartment, 2nd floor in 2 family house with separate entrance, private parking, large, light-filled rooms, new kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast-bar, and beautiful hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, smaller 2nd BR (perfect for office/den/guests), living room with beamed cathedral ceiling, and skylights. Hunter Douglas window treatments throughout. Brand new high efficiency (=cost effective!) heating and central air system, along with solar panels to offset electric. Washer and Dryer conveniently located in unit. Tons of storage with your own walk-up attic. Nicely landscaped with new plantings and privacy fencing, and private patio area outside your entryway. Located just steps away from historic Main Street, Ballard Park, dining and shopping! Perfect "country pied-a-terre" escape from the big cities! Landlord will consider pet. No smoking.