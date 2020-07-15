/
/
old saybrook center
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Old Saybrook Center, CT📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, Old Saybrook Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1141 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1883 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Old Saybrook Center
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Buckingham Avenue
2 Buckingham Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2400 sqft
Available as Academic rental starting 9/9/20 week after Labor Day through May 31,2021 . Sparkling, spacious newer construction in the Great Hammock Beach Association. Use of beach and boat launch included.
Results within 5 miles of Old Saybrook Center
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Sound at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, New London County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1088 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home just in time to kick back and relax. We offer modern studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments so that you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
171 Saybrook Road
171 Saybrook Rd, Essex Village, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1131 sqft
Historic Daniel Pratt House circa 1750. Spacious light and bright Apartment consists of entire second floor. Recently Renovated bath. Stainless kitchen range. Wideboard floors throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Bushnell Street
12 Bushnell Street, Essex Village, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1560 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL! Come spend your vacation in this fabulously renovated antique cape in the beautiful Connecticut River town of Essex! Located in the "Village" where you can walk to everything including wonderful shops, restaurants, yacht clubs and
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Griswold Point
26 Griswold Point Road, New London County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Enjoy a wonderful vacation experience in this incredible five acre Oceanfront Estate that boast a magnificent private setting with breathtaking and panoramic water vistas of Long Island Sound and the CT River of beautiful shoreline with open meadows
1 of 5
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Breen Avenue
16 Breen Avenue, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Annual Rent in Old Colony Beach! Gated in summer, this wonderful beach Association has a big, beautiful sandy beach for your summertime enjoyment and quiet winter walks! This is a 2/3 bedroom, one bath first floor apartment in a two-unit home,
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Sea Scape Drive
7 Seascape Drive, Westbrook Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2498 sqft
You will LOVE living at the beach from September through June. Only steps to a beautiful sandy beach and boat launch. This great home is on a cul-de-sac and very close to the center of town and school.
Results within 10 miles of Old Saybrook Center
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Old Mail Trail
93 Old Mail Trail, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1541 sqft
Sandy Beach Front Home with views of Duck Island Available for Academic Rental - Fully Furnished , Located at Grove Beach Point Assoc. Marsh Views , Walking , Jogging ,Biking, Kayaking, in Beach Community! Tenant suppiles Bedding and Mattress Covers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
56 Founders Village
56 Founders Village, Middlesex County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
728 sqft
Meticulous Ranch and bright Condo for rent. Huge LR 16 x 24 and pvt patio. Fully appliance kitchen with w/d in kitchen. Avail immediately. Quick stroll to center and beach. No pets, new paint and carpet. Ref and credit req.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Groveway
12 Groveway, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1426 sqft
Academic Rental on the Shoreline. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath raised seaside bungalow features updated eat-in-kitchen with marble counters and newer appliance.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
28 Whitecap Road
28 Whitecap Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1087 sqft
Academic rent from Sept. to May 2021 at private beach. Steps to the water from this totally remodeled 3 bedroom ranch with new kitchen and bath. No pets or smoking allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Elm Avenue
12 Elm Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Furnished academic rent available Sept. 6, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Great opportunity at Island View Beach! Convenient location to town, school, restaurants and major routes. Absolutely NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Good credit and two month's security required.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Riverside Drive
25 Riverside Drive, Clinton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Take in the beautiful view and delightful sea breeze! Desirable end unit in the back of the complex with two spacious bedrooms, plenty of natural light and abundant closet space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
83 West main Street
83 West Main Street, Clinton, CT
1 Bedroom
$795
900 sqft
Older One bedroom apartment, in-town location. close to shopping, I-95, Rt 1 note: new bedroom carpet scheduled for installation July 23, 2020; occupancy after that Good Credit required! and references.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Old Saybrook Center start at $2,100/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Old Saybrook Center area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Old Saybrook Center from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTEssex Village, CTGreenport West, NYGreenport, NYSouthold, NYMadison Center, CTCutchogue, NY