Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

Very special two story unit with vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom and a versatile floor plan.Hardwood floors throughout first floor with fireplace in living room, balcony, dining area. Master bedroom and en-suite bathroom. First floor bedroom and full bath. Upstairs an office and family room - or use as a bedroom. Lots of storage. Indoor assigned parking space and storage unit. Complex has pool, fitness center and squash court. Elevator on front porch. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in!