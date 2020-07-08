All apartments in Oakville
Find more places like 261 Sunnyside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakville, CT
/
261 Sunnyside Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

261 Sunnyside Avenue

261 Sunnyside Ave · (860) 417-9660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

261 Sunnyside Ave, Oakville, CT 06779

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely, older single family home in Oakville. The house sits behind the owner's own home on the lot, accessible by a walkway from the paved driveway at the street. The first floor has living room, spacious kitchen, full bath and a small room that can be used as an office or den. There are 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, with an additional open space to the side. Oil heat & washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Credit check & 1 year lease required, 1st mo. rent & 2 mos. security. Absolutely no pets and no smoking!. Tenants to take care of lawn and snow removal for their areas. Patio is for owner's use and does not go with the rental. Driveway is on right side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
261 Sunnyside Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 261 Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
261 Sunnyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 261 Sunnyside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakville.
Does 261 Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 261 Sunnyside Avenue offers parking.
Does 261 Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Sunnyside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 261 Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 261 Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 261 Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Sunnyside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 261 Sunnyside Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNaugatuck, CTBristol, CTTorrington, CTNorth Haven, CTAnsonia, CTWallingford Center, CT
Collinsville, CTEast Haven, CTTrumbull, CTStratford, CTSimsbury Center, CTBridgeport, CTBranford Center, CTWestport, CTGlastonbury Center, CTRidgefield, CTGuilford Center, CTWindsor Locks, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity