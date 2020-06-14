Apartment List
CT
north haven
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:39 PM

116 Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Haven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Results within 1 mile of North Haven
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
237 Park Road - 1
237 Park Rd, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom on second floor in Hamden right near dmv, Close to I-95, Rt-15 in a well kept complex on Park Road.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
great 1st floor, 1 level unit, featuring hardwood floors, large master bedroom, washer/dryer hookup and off street parking
Results within 5 miles of North Haven
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
11 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown New Haven
14 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,325
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 29 at 09:22pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 29 at 09:24pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:20pm
Newhallville
Contact for Availability
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:15pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Haven, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Haven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

