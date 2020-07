Amenities

Remarkable redone Classic Cape Home on well kept grounds featuring high-end renovations in North Haven! This home features, 4 bedrooms, 2 renovated full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen equip with natural sunlight, gorgeous brand new paved driveway and outdoor terrace w/ fire pit and much more! Centrally located with easy access to HWY 91 S and HWY 91 N. This home is truly a jewel!