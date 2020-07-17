103 Quinnipiac Avenue - 103

Amenities

Ideal Academic Rental / The Perfect Dorm Alternative



You will have exclusive use of this fully furnished & wifi included 2nd-floor super cute private apartment, no sharing, that was recently updated and is conveniently located in North Haven. Very close to Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University, Quinnipiac University, SCSU, and UNH.



Included in the lease: Wifi, Trash (tenants must take cans to the curb), Sewer,



Tenant pays: Renters Insurance, utilities Electric, Gas Heat, & Water (utility cost average between $100 - $150 mo depending upon usage).



The unit is fully furnished with 2 queen beds, washer & dryer, tenants bring sheets & towels.



The majority of the apartment is carpeted (bedrooms and living room)



This apartment is 750 sq/ft



The primary entrance to this 2nd-floor apartment is from the parking lot up the black staircase in the photos.



The first-floor tenants are very quiet, they are ideal neighbors.



1 or 2 cats are allowed (extra fee) / no dogs or any other animal of any kind are allowed.



This is Non-smoking property



3 dedicated off-street parking spaces are provided, the landlord takes care of the lawn and the snow removal.

