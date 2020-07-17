All apartments in North Haven
103 Quinnipiac Avenue - 103

103 Quinnipiac Ave · No Longer Available
Location

103 Quinnipiac Ave, North Haven, CT 06473

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Ideal Academic Rental / The Perfect Dorm Alternative

You will have exclusive use of this fully furnished & wifi included 2nd-floor super cute private apartment, no sharing, that was recently updated and is conveniently located in North Haven. Very close to Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University, Quinnipiac University, SCSU, and UNH.

Included in the lease: Wifi, Trash (tenants must take cans to the curb), Sewer,

Tenant pays: Renters Insurance, utilities Electric, Gas Heat, & Water (utility cost average between $100 - $150 mo depending upon usage).

The unit is fully furnished with 2 queen beds, washer & dryer, tenants bring sheets & towels.

The majority of the apartment is carpeted (bedrooms and living room)

This apartment is 750 sq/ft

The primary entrance to this 2nd-floor apartment is from the parking lot up the black staircase in the photos.

The first-floor tenants are very quiet, they are ideal neighbors.

1 or 2 cats are allowed (extra fee) / no dogs or any other animal of any kind are allowed.

This is Non-smoking property

3 dedicated off-street parking spaces are provided, the landlord takes care of the lawn and the snow removal.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

