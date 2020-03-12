7 Williams Street

Amenities

Bright, cute and clean first floor apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers new cabinets and counters. Additional storage in basement is a plus! Tenant pays all utilities. On street parking. Conveniently located close to major employers Electric Boat, Pfizer, L&M Hospital and Naval Submarine Base. Just a short drive to Conn College and Coast Guard! Close to shopping and downtown New London. Easy access to public transportation, ferries and train station. Credit, criminal and eviction background check required with a $40 non refundable application fee. No pets allowed.