Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

7 Williams Street

7 Williams Street · (860) 908-6918
Location

7 Williams Street, New London, CT 06320
Coit

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, cute and clean first floor apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers new cabinets and counters. Additional storage in basement is a plus! Tenant pays all utilities. On street parking. Conveniently located close to major employers Electric Boat, Pfizer, L&M Hospital and Naval Submarine Base. Just a short drive to Conn College and Coast Guard! Close to shopping and downtown New London. Easy access to public transportation, ferries and train station. Credit, criminal and eviction background check required with a $40 non refundable application fee. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Williams Street have any available units?
7 Williams Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Williams Street have?
Some of 7 Williams Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Williams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Williams Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Williams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London.
Does 7 Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Williams Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Williams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Williams Street have a pool?
No, 7 Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Williams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Williams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Williams Street does not have units with air conditioning.
