405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy. This 1st floor ,1 floor unit has beautiful views of the Thames and features large bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. The dining room has hardwoods and leads into the large fully applianced kitchen with access to the back door & small deck overlooking the yard and river. The living room has french doors and a decorative only fireplace leading to the sunroom/office. You have a storage room in the shared basement and access to coin laundry. Please inquire about the 2 car garage that is available for a extra cost. This is a really nice and quiet 4 unit building w/ assigned parking, security lights ,lawn/snow care, trash services and you only have to pay for your electricity as Heat and hot water are included. Years lease, security deposit, good references & credit required. Please schedule your viewing and ask for your application today!