Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:26 PM

405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway

405 Mohegan Avenue · (860) 941-5106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT 06375
Academy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy. This 1st floor ,1 floor unit has beautiful views of the Thames and features large bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. The dining room has hardwoods and leads into the large fully applianced kitchen with access to the back door & small deck overlooking the yard and river. The living room has french doors and a decorative only fireplace leading to the sunroom/office. You have a storage room in the shared basement and access to coin laundry. Please inquire about the 2 car garage that is available for a extra cost. This is a really nice and quiet 4 unit building w/ assigned parking, security lights ,lawn/snow care, trash services and you only have to pay for your electricity as Heat and hot water are included. Years lease, security deposit, good references & credit required. Please schedule your viewing and ask for your application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway have any available units?
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway have?
Some of 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London.
Does 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway does offer parking.
Does 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway have a pool?
No, 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway have accessible units?
No, 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
